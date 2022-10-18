California police seize staggering 20,000 fentanyl pills in drug bust as county issues public health warning

Police in Southern California seized 20,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop, authorities said Monday, as one county warned the public about a spike in overdose deaths related to the deadly drug.

Narcotics officers busted three individuals after stopping a car for unspecified vehicle code violations, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Police searched the car and discovered 20,000 fentanyl pills, a half-ounce of cocaine, a loaded gun and over $1,200 in cash.

Officers arrested all three occupants without incident. All three face multiple felony charges. The driver was also found to be on federal probation.

TEXAS HAS SEIZED OVER 336 MILLION ‘LETHAL DOSES’ OF FENTANYL DURING OPERATION LONE STAR, DPS SAYS

The police announcement comes as the San Bernardino County Public Health Department issued a health advisory on Monday, warning residents about an increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the county.

Fentanyl overdose deaths spiked to 309 last year, up from 227 in 2020, the county said. There were 74 fentanyl-related deaths in 2019, and 30 deaths in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

County health officials also warned about the emergence of "rainbow" fentanyl, a variation of the drug comes in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes that may attract young people.