Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California police officer ‘critical,’ suspect dead after gunfire outside police station

The shooting happened in La Habra, a city about 22 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California police officer was in critical but stable condition in a trauma center on Friday night after being shot outside police headquarters, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in La Habra, a city of about 60,000 residents in Orange County, about 22 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

GUNFIRE NEAR COORS FIELD IN DENVER WOUNDS 2 AFTER ROCKIES-MARLINS GAME: REPORTS

The officer, who was not immediately identified, responded after some kind of disturbance developed outside the police station, La Habra police wrote in a statement that was posted on Twitter.

"The suspect involved is deceased and there are no other outstanding suspects," the statement said. "A firearm was recovered at the scene."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further details about the incident remained unclear.

An investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office was already underway, the police statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money