California police make arrest after young woman found dead in alleyway on popular beach town strip

California authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the murder of a young woman found dead in an alleyway off Ocean Avenue in Laguna Beach last weekend.

The Laguna Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of suspect Dino Rojas-Moreno on a murder charge in connection with the death of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin. Her boss said she was a "hard-working young lady and always kept a smile on her face" in a GoFundMe page made in Goodwin's name.

"This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our Investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family," Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a Wednesday statement.

Rojas-Moreno is being held on $1 million bail. Detectives determined that the alleged murder was an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community.

Police on Sunday responded to the crime scene in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, a strip of bars and restaurants across from the beach, around 8:20 a.m. after a construction worker called authorities to report a "person down" in the "secluded location," Laguna Beach police said in a Monday press release.

"She was the best dog mom and loved her dog so much. She was the best daughter. My mom and her were very close," Goodwin's sister Kaylee previously told Fox News Digital.

Marcos Salim Heredia, owner of Carmelita's Restaurants, where Tatum Goodwin worked, said his team felt that they "really had a family member here" with them. He added that his team wants to create a memorial in Laguna for Goodwin, adding that they "don't want her to go be forgotten."

Hennessey's Tavern in Laguna Beach also described Goodwin, a regular customer, as "family" in an Instagram post .

"Please continue to share any [and] all information, the little things can help," the tavern wrote. "This horrific event has left us heartbroken, and we hope to have justice for her sweet soul soon. Thank you again to everyone for your help, her family, [and] close friends are immensely grateful for all the help. Please stay safe."

Kaylee Goodwin said in a Facebook post Tuesday that her sister "was taken from this world by someone evil."

"And I will never feel or be okay. My world is shattered. My family is shattered. I’m grieving and it’s so hard to see life after this."

Locals told news outlet Under Laguna that Goodwin had been seen Saturday evening at Hennessey's and the Marine Room. She apparently left the Marine Room late that night, and residents in the area heard screaming around 2 a.m., according to the outlet. Goodwin reportedly had a recent breakup with her boyfriend, Under Laguna reported.

The construction worker apparently found her severely beaten in an alleyway the next morning, locals told the outlet.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Laguna Beach Det. Tanner Flagstad at 949-497-0369 or via email at tflagstad@lagunabeachcity.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.