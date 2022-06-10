Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California plane crashes in strawberry field, killing pilot

A single-engine Mooney M20T plane took off in Camarillo, California and was headed to Phoenix before crashing into a strawberry field

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
One person was killed Friday after an airplane crashed into a Southern California strawberry field shortly after takeoff and burst into flames, according to media reports.

The single-engine Mooney M20T went down near State Route 101 around 8:20 a.m. in Ventura County, just north of Los Angeles County. The plane possibly hit the side of the Gold Coast Christian Church.

The church is located in an office building and the crash caused debris to spill onto the northbound lanes of the freeway, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

  • California plane crash and death
    Image 1 of 2

    First responders canvass the crash site of a small plane in a strawberry field in Southern California.  (Fox Los Angeles)

  • plane crash in Ventura County, California
    Image 2 of 2

    A piece of a small single-engine plane that crashed into a Southern California field and killed one person is seen on the roof of a building.  (Ventura County Fire Deparment)

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the plane took off from Camarillo Airport and was headed to Phoenix Deer Valley Airport in Arizona. 

The Ventura County Fire Department deployed two urban search and rescue dogs to find any additional victims in the field. Fox News has reached out to the fire agency. 

Authorities have not identified the person killed. The crash is being investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.