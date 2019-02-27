California parents put baby's body in suitcase, threw it in dumpster: authorities

California authorities on Wednesday announced charges against a baby boy’s parents nearly two months after they allegedly put their son's body in a suitcase following his death and then threw the luggage away.

Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, were both charged with child abuse resulting in death following the passing of their son, Jacsun, who was under a year old, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The situation unfolded on New Year’s Eve last year when the pair was with their son at a motel room in South Los Angeles, according to authorities.

“They were allegedly doing drugs and later found their child was dead,” the news release said.

Following the discovery, Jacsun’s parents allegedly placed his body “in a suitcase and discarded it in a trash dumpster,” the news release said, citing the prosecutor.

The young boy’s remains have yet to be uncovered, according to authorities. However, his body is suspected to be at a landfill, Culver City Police said.

“We continue to strategize and plan for the best and most efficient way to search the El Sobrante Landfill for the remains of Jacsun Manson,” police said in a news release. “We anticipate the search will resume in the near future.”