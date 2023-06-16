California Navy sailors injured in watercraft accident at Naval Base Point Loma

Five sailors at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California, were injured in a watercraft crash early Friday morning.

Emergency responders were reportedly contacted by a U.S. Navy source at around 2 a.m. The caller requested medical and fire assistance because of the watercraft-related accident, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson told FOX 5 that a U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command unit's ship hit Zuniga Point, a large jetty located in the San Diego Bay. The group was conducting routine training operations.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, two of the injured people were sent to the hospital in acute status, a more serious condition. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Four of the injured people were support personnel, while one was a Navy SEAL. All the sailors are in stable condition.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told Fox News Digital that they were unable to comment on the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Navy for more information.