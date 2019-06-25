California mom arrested after son accidentally shoots, kills 12-year-old twin brother: police

A California mother was arrested Monday after one of her sons accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old twin brother in the family’s home, police said.

Gabriela Keeton, 45, faces a charge of child cruelty in connection with the death of her son, according to reports.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in a San Bernardino home around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Fox 11 reported. The officers found a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, the report said. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The brothers’ names were not released.

Investigators determined that the brothers were playing with an unloaded gun in their parent’s bedroom with ammunition nearby, a police spokesman told CBS 2. One of the brothers loaded the gun and pretended to shoot the other when it accidentally fired, police said. The shooting is being considered an accident.

Police later contacted Keeton and took her into custody on child endangerment charges, according to a release cited by KTLA. She was being held on a $100,000 bail and will make her first court appearance Thursday.