California Marine recruiters help take down smash and grab suspects in Los Angeles-area mall

The suspects allegedly used hammers to smash display cases inside a jewelry shop before fleeing, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery inside a Los Angeles-area shopping mall were taken down by U.S. Marine recruiters while fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The robbery occurred at a jewelry store in the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Four people wearing masks and armed with hammers and gloves destroyed the glass to display cases and grabbed as much jewelry as they could, Fox Los Angeles reported

Two suspected robbers sit on the floor after they were taken down by Marine recruiters and bystanders following a smash and grab robbery inside a California shopping mall.

Two suspected robbers sit on the floor after they were taken down by Marine recruiters and bystanders following a smash and grab robbery inside a California shopping mall. (Torrance Police Department)

As they were fleeing, two suspects escaped. The other two were taken to the floor by Marine recruiters who worked in the mall and some bystanders. 

"[It was] the Marines. The Marine Corps… They stepped up, they tackled them down," a person who captured the robbery on video told the news outlet. "Two got away, two got tackled down, and they stepped it up. That's enough. Time to fight back."

The recruiting station is next to where the robbery took place

The two suspects, both minors, were taken into police custody. 

Authorities told the news outlet they recovered a large amount of the stolen jewelry from the scene. 

