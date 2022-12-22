California Marine recruiters help take down smash and grab suspects in Los Angeles-area mall

Two suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery inside a Los Angeles-area shopping mall were taken down by U.S. Marine recruiters while fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The robbery occurred at a jewelry store in the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Four people wearing masks and armed with hammers and gloves destroyed the glass to display cases and grabbed as much jewelry as they could, Fox Los Angeles reported.

MARINE CORPS SHOULD DITCH ‘GENDER-SPECIFIC’ TERMS FOR DRILL INSTRUCTORS: REPORT

As they were fleeing, two suspects escaped. The other two were taken to the floor by Marine recruiters who worked in the mall and some bystanders.

"[It was] the Marines. The Marine Corps… They stepped up, they tackled them down," a person who captured the robbery on video told the news outlet. "Two got away, two got tackled down, and they stepped it up. That's enough. Time to fight back."

The recruiting station is next to where the robbery took place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two suspects, both minors, were taken into police custody.

Authorities told the news outlet they recovered a large amount of the stolen jewelry from the scene.