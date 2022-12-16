California man trying to steal goat shot by elderly homeowner, arrested

A southern California man was shot by a homeowner earlier this month after trying to steal a goat and a dune buggy from the residence.

In a press release, The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said that 36-year-old Alexander Belinsky was shot by an elderly homeowner who sprung to action after noticing that Belinsky was trying to steal a goat from his San Marcos, California home in the North County region of San Diego.

The 79-year-old homeowner and his 60-year-old wife heard Belinsky rustling outside with the goats and when they went outside to stop him, police say Belinsky pushed them to the ground.

At that point, fearing for the safety of his wife and himself, the homeowner went back inside and grabbed his rifle.

While the homeowner was inside, police say Belinsky placed the goat in a dune buggy on the property and attempted to start the engine preparing to flee.

Belinsky got out of the dune buggy when confronted by the husband, according to police, who charged him and grabbed his rifle.

At that point, the rifle was fired and a shot hit Belinsky.

Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after and placed Belinsky under arrest.

Belinsky was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and the male homeowner suffered cuts on his hands but was otherwise not harmed. The homeowner’s wife did not suffer injuries during the incident.

Belinsky has been charged with robbery, elder abuse, attempted vehicle theft, residential burglary, animal cruelty and battery.