Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California man shoots bear that bit him, had ‘standoff’ with his dog

Black bear bit man on a hand, wrist and leg in Calpine, California

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A black bear was euthanized in northern California after charging and biting a man who then shot the animal when it got into a "standoff" with his dog, authorities said Tuesday.

The man had let his dog outside in the Calpine neighborhood on Friday night when he noticed his pet immediately running away, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said the man stepped outside to check on his dog when a bear emerged from his neighbor’s yard and charged.

"Regrettably, the bear did not stop, and the Calpine resident sustained bites on his hand, wrist, and leg," the sheriff’s office said.

3 COYOTE ATTACKS REPORTED IN PHOENIX; 4-YEAR-OLD AMONG VICTIMS BITTEN

American black bear

An American black bear, similar to the one shown above, was euthanized after charging and biting a man in northern California. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images, File)

The injured man was able to escape the bear and retreat into his house, where he grabbed a shotgun.

"Fearing for his dog's safety, the resident went outside and ultimately shot the bear while it was in a standoff with his dog," the sheriff’s office said.

black bear

The man had shot the bear as the animal engaged in a "standoff" with his dog, officials said. (wildlife.ca.gov, File)

The victim then sought medical treatment at a hospital for his bite wounds. The sheriff’s office said the man did not require hospitalization.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to investigate the bear attack in Calpine, a rural community about 60 miles west of Reno, Nevada, near the Tahoe National Forest.

FLORIDA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER BILL THAT WOULD ALLOW KILLING BEARS TO PROTECT PROPERTY

Wildlife officers located the wounded bear and euthanized the animal. The bear was taken to Sacramento for a necropsy and rabies testing.

black bear

Black bears are the only species of bear living in California, according to wildlife officials. (istock)

Black bears are the only species of bear living in California today, as the last documented sighting of a grizzly bear occurred in 1924, according to the Fish and Wildlife website.

Officials said that most black bear attacks are defensive actions that the animal takes to protect its cubs or if the animal becomes startled or scared. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Residents were encouraged to remain bear aware. If a bear is encountered, wildlife officials recommend keeping a safe distance and backing away slowly, letting the bear know you are there. Officials say not to run or make eye contact, to keep small children and pets close to you, make yourself look bigger and make noise.