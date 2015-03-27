California man sentenced to 11 life terms, plus 433 years in prison for attacking women

A California man convicted of attacking six women has been sentenced to 11 life terms, plus 433 years in prison.

Forty-five-year-old Charles Juan Proctor was also ordered to pay $58,000 in medical expenses for two women whose necks were slit, and $10,000 to the state victims' restitution fund.

Proctor was convicted Aug. 13 of 22 counts of attempted murder, mayhem, robbery and other charges.

Prosecutors say all the attacks occurred within three months in early 2008, and most of his victims were either Long Beach-area shop owners or their employees.

Proctor was extradited to Los Angeles County from Nevada, where he was serving a prison term for a similar attack there in 2007.