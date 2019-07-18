California man accused of hate crimes sent letters threatening to shoot minorities, prosecutors say

A California man is now facing hate crime charges after prosecutors allege he sent messages threatening to shoot property managers and minorities who moved into his neighborhood.

Richard Vincent Orcutt, a 62-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, was charged with 10 felony counts Tuesday "for making racially based hate crime criminal threats against multiple victims and for unlawfully possessing an assault weapon" the county's District Attorney's Office said. He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and 8 months in prison if convicted.

The messages Orcutt is alleged to have sent -- which came in the form of greeting cards -- were addressed to property owners on a street where he has lived for the past 30 years, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police told the newspaper that the cards had no return name or address on them and featured an American flag printed on the front. Inside, they say, were written messages threatening to attack property managers or future tenants of certain ethnic groups.

Authorities say a June 30 search of Orcutt’s San Luis Obispo home turned up 37 firearms including handguns, rifles, shotguns, an assault weapon and a large amount of ammunition.

Orcutt was arrested and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail but later was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on July 29.

Fox News’ Kira Grant and The Associated Press contributed to this report.