Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 20 mins ago

California man accused of hate crimes sent letters threatening to shoot minorities, prosecutors say

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A California man is now facing hate crime charges after prosecutors allege he sent messages threatening to shoot property managers and minorities who moved into his neighborhood.

Richard Vincent Orcutt, a 62-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, was charged with 10 felony counts Tuesday "for making racially based hate crime criminal threats against multiple victims and for unlawfully possessing an assault weapon" the county's District Attorney's Office said. He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and 8 months in prison if convicted.

The messages Orcutt is alleged to have sent -- which came in the form of greeting cards -- were addressed to property owners on a street where he has lived for the past 30 years, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Richard Vincent Orcutt is facing 10 felony charges, prosecutors say.

Richard Vincent Orcutt is facing 10 felony charges, prosecutors say. (San Luis Obispo County District Attorney)

Police told the newspaper that the cards had no return name or address on them and featured an American flag printed on the front. Inside, they say, were written messages threatening to attack property managers or future tenants of certain ethnic groups.

Authorities say a June 30 search of Orcutt’s San Luis Obispo home turned up 37 firearms including handguns, rifles, shotguns, an assault weapon and a large amount of ammunition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Orcutt was arrested and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail but later was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on July 29.

Fox News’ Kira Grant and The Associated Press contributed to this report.