California man charged after attacking 88-year-old Asian-American woman in San Francisco, authorities say

A California man is facing multiple charges in connection with an unprovoked attack on an 88-year-old Asian-American woman in San Francisco last week, authorities said.

James Lee Ramsey, 27, allegedly kicked the elderly victim to the ground just after 11 a.m. Friday on Ellis Street, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Prior to the unprovoked attack, police said Ramsey had spat in the face of another victim.

The victim then saw Ramsey assault the elderly woman and chased after him, detaining him with the help of other good Samaritans until police arrived, according to authorities.

Officers rendered aid to the 88-year-old woman, who was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins called Ramsey's alleged crimes "horrific."

"My office, on behalf of the victims, and every San Franciscan who is fed up with brazen violence like this, will stand for justice and seek to hold him accountable for his crimes," Jenkins said in a statement.

San Francisco Mayor Lond Breed thanked Jenkins and police officers for "sending a clear message about accountability" with Ramsey’s arrest and subsequently charging him.

"Attacks against anyone in our city is unacceptable, but especially when it comes to our seniors," Breed tweeted.

Ramsey was charged with felony elder abuse and assault, along with misdemeanor battery and vandalism. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Ramsey was previously charged with assaulting Carl Chan, who is the head of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, FOX KTVU reported.

Attorneys for Ramsey say he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to the outlet. Following the assault on Chan, a judge decided against sending him to prison, and instead ordered him to serve 18 months in county jail with another 18 months under supervision.