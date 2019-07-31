California man busted on weapons, drug charges after homemade shotgun goes off in park: police

A California man was allegedly tinkering with a homemade shotgun in a public park on Tuesday when the weapon accidentally fired, leading police to find and arrest him.

Juan Bais, 41, faces charges of possession of the shotgun, methamphetamine pipes, and discharging the weapon, police said.

The shotgun blast happened in Fresno’s Frank H. Ball Park around 11 a.m., the Fresno Bee reported. Police said they responded to a call regarding a suspicious individual who’d been sitting at a picnic table while working on an object that made an exploding noise.

Responding officers found a homemade shotgun near where the suspect was sitting, KSEE reported. A bomb team that examined the weapon determined it was fabricated and contained a spent shotgun shell.

Bais was later located and arrested, the Bee reported. He allegedly had in his possession two methamphetamine pipes and more ammunition, the report said.

Bais, who was already wanted by police on theft charges, remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail.