Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wildfire
Published

California man arrested on suspicion of starting wildfire that burned over 19K acres

The Oak fire burned northern California residences and forced evacuations

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Concerned about wildfire smoke? Check the AC filter Video

Concerned about wildfire smoke? Check the AC filter

Health officials are urging Americans to check their AC filters as wildfire season heats up.

California wildfire authorities have arrested a senior Mariposa County man identified as the suspect responsible for starting the July 2022 Oak fire, which burned more than 19,000 acres of vegetation and more than 125 residential buildings. 

Cal Fire said in a Friday statement that 71-year-old Edward Fredrick Wackerman was arrested on multiple felony charges, including suspicion of aggravated arson, arson that caused great bodily injury and arson causing damage or destruction of inhabited structures. 

The arrest and investigation into the matter were conducted by Cal Fire law enforcement officers, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, the National Park Service's law enforcement, Madera County District Attorney investigators, the Mariposa County District Attorney's office, the California Department of Justice Attorney General's office and the FBI. 

The Mariposa County District Attorney said Wackerman's charges carry "serious legal consequences" and that the investigation is under review. 

1 OF 2 FIRES IN NEW JERSEY'S PINE BARRENS FULLY CONTAINED

A home burns as the Oak fire moves through the area

The Oak fire moved through the Mariposa, California, area on July 23, 2022. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A related press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Mariposa County Courthouse. 

Cal Fire did not provide any details of what led to the arrest, and no charges have been filed. 

Helicopter dumping water

A Billings 4AJ helicopter makes a water drop at the Oak fire near Mariposa, California, on July 26, 2022.  (DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

BEST AIR PURIFIERS TO BUY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE AND MORE, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

It wasn't immediately clear whether Wackerman had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

71-year-old Edward Wackerman of Mariposa

This photo provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office shows 71-year-old Edward Wackerman of Mariposa who was arrested Friday, June 16, 2023, on suspicion of arson that caused great bodily injury and destroyed inhabited buildings. Wackerman was arrested on suspicion of starting a forest fire that destroyed more than 100 homes last year near Yosemite National Park, state fire officials said.  (Mariposa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The Cal Fire release said the fire occurred in the Midpines area, near Yosemite National Park, tearing through 19,244 acres of vegetation, 127 residential structures and 66 outbuildings. 

Burned vehicles and remnants of a home from Oak fire

Charred remains of a home are left after the Oak fire raged through the mountains near Mariposa on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The wildfire injured three firefighters, and thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

Firefighters assisting in Oak fire destruction

Firefighters put out hotspots from the Oak fire along Darrah Road near Mariposa on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The agency reminded the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities, noting that callers to the Cal Fire arson hotline can remain anonymous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 