California man accused of killing church pastor grandfather, his own mother

A California man is on the run Thursday after allegedly killing his mother and church pastor grandfather, police say.

Rahmad Parke, 25, is being sought by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office following the discovery of the bodies of Melba Abdelaziz, 58, and Mel Abdelaziz, 90, at their home in Fresno one week ago.

"He may be transient and is known to frequent the City of Fresno and Los Angeles County, specifically the communities of Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks," the sheriff’s office said in a statement, describing Parke as being "5’10", 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair."

Investigators say they responded to the Abdelaziz’s home on Jan. 6 after receiving a call about an injured person – only to find a "deceased man in the front yard and a deceased woman inside the home," who later were identified as Parke’s family members.

"The two lived together as she was providing medical care for her aging father who had served 70 years as a church pastor," the sheriff’s office said.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives determined Rahmad Parke was responsible for killing these two people who were his mother and grandfather," their statement added, without elaborating.

Police – who are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest -- are warning the public to "call law enforcement immediately" if they locate Parke.