California 'house of horrors' parents sentenced to life in prison

The California “house of horrors” parents who abused and tortured some of their 13 children were sentenced to life in prison Friday.

"Sometimes, I still have nightmares of things that have happened, like my siblings getting chained up or beaten," said one of the Turpins' sons in an impact statement he read to the courtroom.

Another one of the Turpins' children, identified as Jane Doe No. 4, also read a statement ahead of the sentencing. Of the living conditions, she said, “Life may have been bad, but it made me strong.”

David and Louise Turpin had pleaded guilty in Riverside County Superior Court in February to torture and other abuse and neglect so severe it stunted their children’s growth, led to muscle wasting and left two girls unable to bear children.

The Turpins' 17-year-old daughter was able to escape the filthy home in a Perris, about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles, in January 2018. She jumped out of a window and used a cell phone to alert authorities to the family's horrid living conditions.

"I'm sorry if I've done anything to cause them harm," David Turpin said in a written statement read partly by his attorney.

David Turpin, 57, had been an engineer for Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Louise Turpin, 50, was listed as a housewife in a 2011 bankruptcy filing.

