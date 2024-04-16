California homeowner shoots home invasion suspect, another dead in targeted heist: police

A resident in an affluent Southern California neighborhood shot a suspected home intruder Tuesday morning, police said.

The homeowner shot the suspect inside a gated home in coastal Newport Beach, authorities said.

"The crime appears to be a targeted incident involving a prior connection between the suspects and the victims," a police statement said.

Newport Beach police officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to a home at Pelican Hill Road and Newport Coast Drive. A 911 caller stated they shot one of the suspects inside the home, police said.

When officers arrived, they found one of the suspects lying in the street with a handgun and suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Details about the suspect's injuries or medical condition were not disclosed.

Investigators also found a second suspect in some bushes near the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four people inside the home at the time of the invasion were unharmed, police said.

"If you are thinking about coming into our city to commit crime, know that we will defend ourselves," Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill said in a video statement.