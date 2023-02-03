Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California hiker, 22, found dead in wilderness at base of cliff in apparent accident

Zachary Zernik, 22, is believed to have died from an accidental fall in Boney Mountain State Wilderness

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Officials in Ventura County, California have found the body of a 22-year-old hiker who was reported missing last week.

The body of Zachary Zernik, 22, was found at Boney Mountain State Wilderness on Thursday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

DIVERS CRACK FLORIDA COLD CASE, USE SONAR TO FIND WOMAN'S UPSIDE-DOWN CAR IN POND

His remains were found at the base of a cliff — and it appears that Zernik died of an accidental fall. 

Photo of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old hiker who was found dead Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Boney Mountain State Wilderness.

Photo of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old hiker who was found dead Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Boney Mountain State Wilderness. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

"It is with great sadness we report that at about 9:00 a.m., Zachary Zernik was located deceased in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Park," the Ventura County Sheriff Office said Thursday. "His death appears accidental. There is no evidence of crime or foul play."

3 ASPIRING MICHIGAN RAPPERS MISSING FOR 10 DAYS AFTER DETROIT GIG WAS SUDDENLY CANCELLED

Ventura police are currently awaiting a determination on cause of death.

"The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiners Office pending an autopsy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zernik was last seen Saturday morning by his family. He failed to show up for work on Monday and was declared missing on Wednesday.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com