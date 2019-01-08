Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

California highway officer helps deliver baby along roadside

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
California Highway Patrol Officer Jeffrey Lloyd holds a baby he helped deliver along Highway 99 on Monday. (CHP South Sacramento)

California Highway Patrol Officer Jeffrey Lloyd holds a baby he helped deliver along Highway 99 on Monday. (CHP South Sacramento)

A mother and her newborn daughter were in "excellent health" and resting at a local hospital Tuesday, one day after a California Highway Patrol officer helped deliver the baby along the side of a busy highway.

CHP Officer Jeffrey Lloyd was completing a traffic stop on an off-ramp from southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento when a gray SUV stopped behind him, Sacramento's FOX 40 reported.

The pregnant woman was seated in the right front passenger seat of the SUV when Lloyd approach the vehicle, the report said. She told him that she was in labor and about to give birth, after which Lloyd gathered medical equipment to assist in the delivery, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After delivering the baby, Lloyd "carefully unwrapped the umbilical cord from the baby's head and made sure both mother and baby were stable," a CHP Facebook post said. Lloyd then stayed with the mother and child until Sacramento fire officials arrived.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.