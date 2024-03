Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Traffic on a California highway was clogged after a truck carrying toilet paper rolls spilled.

According to the California Highway Patrol, approximately three massive boxes of toilet paper fell from a Ford F-350 onto the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Newhall, California on Monday morning.

Authorities said that hundreds of rolls clogged the freeway for hours and blocked two lanes of traffic in the Los Angeles County city.

Photos from the scene showed the toilet rolls littering the road as law enforcement surveyed the scene and attempted to clear the roadway.

Video from SKY Fox showed CHP officers rapidly attempting to remove the toilet paper from the lanes of traffic.

Officers were seen haphazardly tossing the rolls of bathroom tissue over the embankment.

The agency said that officers cleaned up the mess in approximately 20 minutes, but social media users were quick to make light of the comical situation.

"If this happened a few years ago there’d be a brawl on the freeway," one person wrote.

"Wow!" another said.

"How appropriate," another wrote. "The entire state is in the toilet."