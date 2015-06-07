California high school student missing after being dropped off to take SAT exam

Police are looking for a 16-year-old California high school student who went missing after she was dropped off to take her SAT exam.

Arcadia police say Mira Hu's parents couldn't find her when they went to pick her up at Arcadia High School, where she was dropped off to take the college admissions exam.

A short time later, police say she sent her brother a message telling him that she was running away because she was overwhelmed by school and this exam.

Police believe she may be traveling to central or northern California. Hu is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans, and carrying a large navy-colored backpack.