California
Published
Last Update April 22, 2017

California gunman to appear in court on murder count

By | Associated Press
    This undated photo provided by the Fresno Police Department shows Kori Ali Muhammad a suspect in the Fresno, Calif., shooting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Muhammad was arrested on Tuesday shortly after the deadly morning rampage that left several dead according to police. (Fresno Police Department via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Pastor Tim Rolen, left, of New Hope Community Church in Clovis, kneels to pray with other church leaders at the site where Mark Gassett was shot and killed in Tuesday's triple-homicide, during a prayer walk in Fresno, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Pastors and church leaders from the Pastor Clusters of the Fresno/Clovis area traced the route of the alleged killer, holding prayers at the location of each victim (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Pastors and church leaders gather for a final prayer following a prayer walk for the victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide near downtown Fresno, Calif., Thursday, April 20, 2017. Members of the Pastor Clusters of the Fresno/Clovis area traced the route of the alleged killer, holding prayers at the location of each victim. (Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP) (The Associated Press)

FRESNO, Calif. – The suspect in this week's Fresno, California, mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.

Kori Ali Muhammad has his arraignment scheduled for Friday morning in a Fresno County courthouse.

On Thursday, he was charged with killing unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 a week earlier.

Authorities say Williams was the first of four killings by Muhammad. Police say he told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams killing spurred him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.

Police say he shot three other white men at random on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say they're waiting to file those charges while investigators assemble their case.