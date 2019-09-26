Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

California man, 91, visiting wife's grave attacked by suspect with 'large rock,' police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 91-year-old California man who was visiting his wife’s grave earlier this month was brutally injured in an unprovoked attack by an unidentified suspect, police said.

The attack unfolded at a cemetery in Santa Clara, about 50 miles south of San Francisco, on the morning of Sept. 14, investigators wrote in a news release.

Police said the male suspect struck the victim on the head from behind with a large rock. He then allegedly robbed the man and ran off before getting on a bicycle.

A composite sketch of the suspect in the cemetery attack.

A composite sketch of the suspect in the cemetery attack. (Santa Clara Police Department)

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition remained unclear.

WOMAN, 89, BEATEN, ROBBED OF $5G IN MANHATTAN APARTMENT: POLICE

Police canvassed the area but could not find the suspect.

He was described in a police report as possibly Hispanic or Latino, 35 to 50 years old, approximately 5’9” to 6’0” with a medium build.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

An investigation was ongoing.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.