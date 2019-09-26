California man, 91, visiting wife's grave attacked by suspect with 'large rock,' police say

A 91-year-old California man who was visiting his wife’s grave earlier this month was brutally injured in an unprovoked attack by an unidentified suspect, police said.

The attack unfolded at a cemetery in Santa Clara, about 50 miles south of San Francisco, on the morning of Sept. 14, investigators wrote in a news release.

Police said the male suspect struck the victim on the head from behind with a large rock. He then allegedly robbed the man and ran off before getting on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition remained unclear.

Police canvassed the area but could not find the suspect.

He was described in a police report as possibly Hispanic or Latino, 35 to 50 years old, approximately 5’9” to 6’0” with a medium build.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

An investigation was ongoing.