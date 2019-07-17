Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

California girl, 9, dies after being electrocuted in pool: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 9-year-old California girl was electrocuted to death while swimming in a pool Sunday, police said.

The accident happened in Citrus Heights, about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento. Authorities responded to a call Sunday afternoon “regarding a 9-year-old girl who had apparently been electrocuted and subsequently drowned as a result,” police said.

A girl was electrocuted while swimming at a pool Sunday afternoon. 

A girl was electrocuted while swimming at a pool Sunday afternoon.  (bethlehem-pa.gov)

Firefighters found the girl unconscious. They tried to revive her at the scene, KOVR reported. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the report said.

ELECTROCUTED SQUIRREL FINALLY REMOVED FROM UTILITY WIRES: ‘REST IN POWER,’ NEIGHBORS SAY

Police said a light fixture in the pool was being repaired when the girl was electrocuted.

“It appears there was a light that was being repaired” which the girl had apparently touched, police spokesman Lt. Kris Frey said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Citrus Heights police have preliminarily ruled the girl’s death as a tragic accident. The girl’s identity was not released. An investigation is ongoing.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.