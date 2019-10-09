California firefighters save dog stuck in culvert pipe by using treats

California firefighters saved an adventurous dog from inside a narrow culvert pipe on Tuesday using tools more powerful than the Jaws of Life: tasty treats.

The unnamed pup’s leg became stuck in a pipe off Kearsarge Mill Road in Alta, located about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, CAL Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit wrote on Facebook.

Placer County firefighters of Alta Station 33 responded and maneuvered her leg free, according to the post. A photo showed the dog’s head sticking out of the pipe as she was coaxed out with a treat.

The exact circumstances of how the dog became stuck were unclear.

The dog’s brother was waiting at the scene when his sister was freed. The two were safely returned home and “ready for the next escape to explore the neighborhood,” firefighters said.

Social media users praised the department following the rescue.

“Thank you so much Cal Fire,” one user wrote. “We appreciate all that you all do.”