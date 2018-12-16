Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Firefighters rescue 6 puppies from burning structure

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Firefighters rescued six puppies from a burning structure near the California-Nevada border on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters rescued six puppies from a burning structure near the California-Nevada border on Friday, officials said. (Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District)

"Christmas came early" for a fire unit when its crews rescued six puppies from a burning structure near the California-Nevada border Friday.

The tiny black dogs were discovered in a "remote area of the state" near Doyle, roughly 45 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District wrote on Facebook.

The dogs were discovered in a burning structure near Doyle, California, with their owner and mother nowhere in sight.

The dogs were discovered in a burning structure near Doyle, California, with their owner and mother nowhere in sight. (Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District)

The puppies' owner and mother "were nowhere to be found."

The dogs were given a bath by the Spanish Springs firefighters, who, according to KTVU, said, "It was hard to let them go."

Officials said the pups "are healthy and in great spirits" and in custody of Nevada's Washoe County animal services.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.