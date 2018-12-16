Firefighters rescue 6 puppies from burning structure

"Christmas came early" for a fire unit when its crews rescued six puppies from a burning structure near the California-Nevada border Friday.

The tiny black dogs were discovered in a "remote area of the state" near Doyle, roughly 45 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District wrote on Facebook.

The puppies' owner and mother "were nowhere to be found."

The dogs were given a bath by the Spanish Springs firefighters, who, according to KTVU, said, "It was hard to let them go."

Officials said the pups "are healthy and in great spirits" and in custody of Nevada's Washoe County animal services.