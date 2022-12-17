Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1

Aerial footage showed Ferrari in pieces in Silverado, California area

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto , Emmett Jones | Fox News
Winter weather slams California, creates hazardous travel conditions

Winter weather slams California, creates hazardous travel conditions

Video released by the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans show winter weather impacting California.

A three-car crash in southern California left one person dead and a Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon. 

Aerial footage from Fox 11 Los Angeles showed the scene, with the red sportscar in pieces. 

The Orange County Fire Authority told Fox News on Saturday that the call came in at 3:42 p.m. PT. 

They treated three adults upon arrival, one of whom was airlifted, and did not have the identities of the passengers. 

The logo of Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars Ferrari is pictured on a car in Modena, Northern Italy.

The logo of Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars Ferrari is pictured on a car in Modena, Northern Italy. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

KTLA reported that the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Neither the OCFA nor the California Highway Patrol could confirm to Fox News that the deceased was the driver of the Ferrari or what car they were in.

Fox 11 noted that investigators said speed appeared to be a factor in the accident, which occurred in the Silverado area on Santiago Canyon Road east of the Limestone Canyon Regional Park.

Silverado Canyon, CA - December 24: A vehicle travels along East Santiago Canyon Road in Silverado, located in eastern Orange County.

Silverado Canyon, CA - December 24: A vehicle travels along East Santiago Canyon Road in Silverado, located in eastern Orange County. (Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The CHP told Fox News that a Mazda SUV, a Toyota and a Ferrari were involved in the crash.

A view of a California Highway Patrol officer's motorcycle helmet on November 22, 2016, in San Francisco. 

A view of a California Highway Patrol officer's motorcycle helmet on November 22, 2016, in San Francisco.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

They said that a portion of Santiago Canyon Road was closed between 4:12 p.m. and 8:02 p.m. PT.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 