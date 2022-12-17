California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1

A three-car crash in southern California left one person dead and a Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon.

Aerial footage from Fox 11 Los Angeles showed the scene, with the red sportscar in pieces.

The Orange County Fire Authority told Fox News on Saturday that the call came in at 3:42 p.m. PT.

They treated three adults upon arrival, one of whom was airlifted, and did not have the identities of the passengers.

KTLA reported that the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the OCFA nor the California Highway Patrol could confirm to Fox News that the deceased was the driver of the Ferrari or what car they were in.

Fox 11 noted that investigators said speed appeared to be a factor in the accident, which occurred in the Silverado area on Santiago Canyon Road east of the Limestone Canyon Regional Park.

The CHP told Fox News that a Mazda SUV, a Toyota and a Ferrari were involved in the crash.

They said that a portion of Santiago Canyon Road was closed between 4:12 p.m. and 8:02 p.m. PT.