California double shooting: Gunfire erupts near San Jose State University campus

Police in California say a man is battling a life-threatening injury following a double shooting that unfolded early Monday near the campus of San Jose State University.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of South 10 St., just steps away from the campus, according to San Jose Police.

"One male victim with a life-threatening injury, one female with a non-life-threatening injury," police said in a tweet.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear and no suspect has been publicly identified yet.

San Jose State University currently enrolls around 30,000 students.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University for comment.