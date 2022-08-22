Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drugs
Published

California dog blinded after ingesting oxycodone during walk

Oxycodone was the only unusual substance discovered in the dog's system

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman was recently walking her dog in California when it allegedly ingested a dose of oxycodone and became blind.

Lori Burns was walking her two dogs along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last week when she noticed one of them, a 15-pound pooch named Chance the Rapper, was breathing heavily before eventually collapsing. 

She then rushed the dog to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

"They said they needed to immediately ice his body and give him oxygen and start an IV and that’s when I looked at the vet and I said, ‘Is he going to live?’ and he said, ‘I really don’t know,'" Burns told KTLA.

LOUISIANA MOTHER AND DAUGHTER CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOG TRAINING VIDEO SURFACES ONLINE

A woman was recently walking her dog in California when it allegedly ingested a dose of oxycodone and became blind.

A woman was recently walking her dog in California when it allegedly ingested a dose of oxycodone and became blind. (Fox 11)

The veterinarian told her the dog had a fever of 106 degrees and if they were unable to lower the temperature, his organs would begin to fail and he would die.

She was told her dog had somehow ingested oxycodone and overdosed. The dog's symptoms were treated and he was able to go home with his owner the following day, but the canine blind.

The veterinarian told her that dogs ingesting opioids is more common than most people would assume, but that it typically happens when a dog gets into an owner's prescription bottles.

ARMY SOLDIER AIMS TO RESCUE DESPERATE DOG THAT SNUCK ONTO OVERSEAS BASE: ‘HE DESERVES TO COME HOME’

She was told her dog had somehow ingested oxycodone and overdosed. The dog's symptoms were treated and he was able to go home with his owner the following day, but the incident left the dog blind.

She was told her dog had somehow ingested oxycodone and overdosed. The dog's symptoms were treated and he was able to go home with his owner the following day, but the incident left the dog blind. (Fox 11)

Oxycodone was the only unusual substance discovered in the dog's system. Burns said nobody in her family takes the drug, so the pooch had to have found it during their walk, although she is unsure of the exact location. 

Burns said she is thankful she decided to rush him to the veterinarian.

"If I could give a message to people, it's to know your surroundings and know where to go." Burns told Fox 11. "Because had I not gone to the animal hospital and had I driven home, he would have died."

DOG INFECTED WITH MONKEYPOX AFTER SHARING BED, LICKING OWNERS

Oxycodone was the only unusual substance discovered in the dog. Burns said nobody in her family takes the drug, so the pooch had to have found it during their walk, although she is unsure of the exact location. 

Oxycodone was the only unusual substance discovered in the dog. Burns said nobody in her family takes the drug, so the pooch had to have found it during their walk, although she is unsure of the exact location.  (Fox 11)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The dog has recently had additional tests, and animal doctors told Burns he does have some activity in his retina, meaning he may not be completely blind.