California dive boat crew did not have required watchkeeper when fire broke out, report finds

All six crew members on a scuba diving boat were asleep when it caught fire off the coast of California last week, killing 34 people, federal investigators announced Thursday.

The Conception was required to have a crewmember keep watch at night.

In a two-page preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said five crew members were sleeping in their quarters behind the wheelhouse on the second deck and another below deck when the fire broke out.

