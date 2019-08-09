California detective sentenced to 3 years for sexually assaulting girl, 15, whose case he investigated

The California sex crimes detective that pleaded guilty last month to having sex with a 15-year-old sexual assault victim he befriended while investigating her case was sentenced this week to three years in prison.

Neil David Kimball, 46, will spend the next three years in state prison as a part of a plea deal reached with the Ventura County District Attorney’s office after pleading guilty last month to a lewd act with a child and unlawful sexual intercourse, prosecutors announced Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Kimball was working as a detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victitm’s Unit in 2017 when he met a young girl, 15, who reported being the victim of a sexual assault.

Officials said he “befriended” the girl while investigating her case and sexually assaulted her. When he was arrested in November, Kimball was accused of tying up and raping the girl during an incident in Camarillo in 2017.

Kimball will also have to register as a sexual offender as a part of the plea deal. He was also ordered to pay the victim $50,000 for “her pain and suffering” and a no-contact order was issued.

Kimball was assigned to the unit in 2013. He had 20 years on the job with the sheriff’s office.