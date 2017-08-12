Expand / Collapse search
California cops search for man who blinded woman with bleach

By | Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of blinding a woman with bleach last month.

The unidentified 53-year-old victim told authorities she got into an argument with the suspect outside a liquor store in the Tenderloin district on July 30.

He left after they argued but police have said he came back a short time later and poured bleach on her.

Police released surveillance images Friday showing the suspect fleeing on a red mountain bike.

Police say the woman suffered eye injuries in the attack and lost her vision.