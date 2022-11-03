Expand / Collapse search
California
California bust nets 2.2 tons of meth and cocaine worth $24 million at San Diego port of entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted over 2.2 tons of hard narcotics

Sarah Rumpf
Sarah Rumpf
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted more than 2.2 tons of methamphetamine and cocaine during a span of two days in California.

According to a news release, the first seizure occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on October 20 from the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility located in the city of San Diego and within the suburb of Otay Mesa.

A 28-year-old male, driving a tractor trailer, was asked to pull over for further inspections by border agents.

A truck drives to cross the border with the United States at Otay Mesa Commercial Port of Entry in Tijuana, Mexico.

A truck drives to cross the border with the United States at Otay Mesa Commercial Port of Entry in Tijuana, Mexico. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

During the exam, CBP officers discovered a package disguised as onion chives concealed deep in the middle of the pallet of green onions. Officers searched the shipment and removed 183 packages containing methamphetamine hidden within the shipment of green onions.

TEXAS STATE TROOPERS STOP UBER CARRYING FIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLING OPERATION

Border officers removed approximately 1,528.99 pounds of methamphetamine which is worth an estimated street value of $3.3 million.

Two days later, on October 22 at approximately at 10:53 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 29-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer. 

While inspecting a tractor trailer at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, manifested to be transporting green onions, CBP agents discovered narcotics concealed deep in the middle of the pallets.

While inspecting a tractor trailer at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, manifested to be transporting green onions, CBP agents discovered narcotics concealed deep in the middle of the pallets. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Investigators as well as a CBP canine team found 195 packages of meth and 75 packages of cocaine concealed within a false wall found inside the vehicle.

FLORIDA OFFICIALS FIND $43,000 WORTH OF COCAINE WASHED UP ALONG COASTLINE

The nearly 1,993 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 1,037 pounds of cocaine have a combined estimated street value of $20.8 million.

The total estimated street value for both seizures is $24.2 million. 

"CBP officers are the front line of stopping these dangerous drugs from entering the U.S.," Jennifer De La O, director of field operations for the agency’s San Diego field office said. "The lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to conceal and smuggle narcotics is a testament to how effective our officers are."

Both drivers were arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt.  CBP officers turned the drivers, over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the tractors, trailers, and narcotics.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 