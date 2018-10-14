California bus crash leaves approximately 40 people hurt

As many as 40 people were hurt Sunday after a bus crashed on California's 405 freeway in San Fernando Valley, fire officials said.

Of those injured, 25 were rushed to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Five of those were said to be in serious condition.

The bus rammed into several vehicles and crashed through the median of the highway shortly after 1 p.m., Fox 11 reported. The crash shut down the freeway's southbound lanes. It was not immediately clear how long the closures would last.

Three people included in the "patient" count "did not have serious injuries," but were considered patients due to the severity of the crash.

