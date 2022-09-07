Expand / Collapse search
US Army
Published

California-based Army soldier arrested for suspected possession of child porn after cyber tip to cops

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in California said it received a cyber tip about Sean Patrick Barlow II, who was stationed at Fort Irwin, allegedly possessing child pornography

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Southern California was arrested Tuesday for suspected possession of child pornography, authorities said Wednesday. 

Sean Patrick Barlow II, 33, who is assigned to Fort Irwin, 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was taken into custody by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Army investigators. 

Barlow came to the attention of authorities when Deputy J. Sandles received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the sheriff's department said. 

US ARMY DIVISION TO KEEP PATCH REFERENCING CONFEDERATE ARMY

Washington Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 161 Infantry Regiment "Dark Rifles", 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, prepare their Stryker vehicles for an upcoming reconnaissance mission at the Logistics Support Area Forward Operating Base Santa Fe, Fort Irwin, California. A soldier stationed at the installation has been arrested on a child porn charge, authorities said. 

Washington Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 161 Infantry Regiment "Dark Rifles", 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, prepare their Stryker vehicles for an upcoming reconnaissance mission at the Logistics Support Area Forward Operating Base Santa Fe, Fort Irwin, California. A soldier stationed at the installation has been arrested on a child porn charge, authorities said.  (Department of Defense)

His residence on the base was searched, and multiple electronic devices were seized, authorities said. 

Barlow was arrested on suspicion of possession and control of child pornography. He is being held on $300,000 bail, according to jail records. 

Fox News has reached out to Fort Irwin officials. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.