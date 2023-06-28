California Amtrak train derails after colliding with vehicle

Several Amtrak railcars derailed Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle near Los Angeles.

Images taken by Fox Los Angeles show passengers getting off the train and others looking at the wreckage from a distance.

There were no reports of injuries.

A piece of farming equipment, possibly a water tank, appeared to be destroyed on the side of the tracks.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Amtrak and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, but have not yet heard back.

Authorities appeared to be searching the train cars and inspecting them for damage.