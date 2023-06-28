Expand / Collapse search
California Amtrak train derails after colliding with vehicle

The Amtrak train collided with a vehicle outside of Los Angeles

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Several Amtrak railcars derailed Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle near Los Angeles. 

Images taken by Fox Los Angeles show passengers getting off the train and others looking at the wreckage from a distance. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

A piece of farming equipment, possibly a water tank, appeared to be destroyed on the side of the tracks. 

California Amtrak derailment

An Amtrak train derailed in California on Wednesday. (KTTV)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Amtrak and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, but have not yet heard back.

Authorities appeared to be searching the train cars and inspecting them for damage. 

