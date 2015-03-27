Calif. gang sweep nets 14 arrests, murder charges

A gang sweep in Orange County has resulted in the arrest of 14 alleged white supremacists on suspicion of extortion, conspiracy and solicitation of aggravated assault and murder.

The Orange County district attorney's office said Thursday federal, state and local law enforcement officials conducted an undercover sting to buy guns and drugs.

Orange County's district attorney, Tony Rauckaukas, says authorities seized 27 firearms in what they are calling the largest such takedown in the county.

He says 20 other people were arrested on parole and probation violations, nonviolent felonies and one attempted murder.

The takedown included covert investigations, including one attempting to buy firearms and drugs; one on buying credit profiles and one that collected extensive information about a white supremacist prison gang.