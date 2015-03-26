Calif. car dealer who attempted voodoo hex on prosecutors gets 12 years in prison for fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a used car dealer is headed to prison for fraud, despite attempting to place a voodoo hex on prosecutors handling his case in Los Angeles.

Thirty-four-year-old Ruben Hernandez was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years after being convicted of using false Social Security information and bank statements to buy properties.

Hernandez was arrested in February 2009 after being a fugitive for a year.

Authorities searching his home found a shrine with voodoo dolls dunked headfirst in cups of water with pins in their eyes. Officials say the case number and names of the prosecutor and investigators were written on the dolls.

Hernandez was convicted in May on four counts of filing a false application and three counts of grand theft. He was ordered to return to court next Wednesday to face 28 additional counts.