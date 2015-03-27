Cage-Fighting Children Prompt Strong Reaction

Britons are reacting with a mix of condemnation and cheers to footage that shows an organized cage fight between two boys, one 8 years old and the other 9.

Police launched an investigation after video emerged of the fight at Greenlands Labour Club in Preston, northwest England, on Sept. 10.

Video posted on the Internet shows the boys grappling and wrestling, watched by dozens of adults.

The government's sports minister, Jeremy Hunt, has called the images "barbaric."

But club manager Michelle Anderson says the boys were never in any danger, and police said Thursday that they would not be charging anyone over the fight.