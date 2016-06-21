Cache of weapons found inside van during tunnel traffic stop

Police say a cache of weapons has been found inside a van that was stopped at the Holland Tunnel, which connects New Jersey to New York City. No link to terrorism is suspected.

Two men and a woman in the van were taken into custody. It wasn't immediately clear what charges they may be facing or where they were being held.

Joe Pentangelo with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police says officers stopped the van Tuesday morning in Jersey City for a cracked windshield.

A subsequent search uncovered multiple weapons in the vehicle, including rifles and handguns. Some were loaded. Further details about the vehicle's contents weren't immediately disclosed.

Pentangelo said the investigation is ongoing, but authorities don't believe it has any link to terrorism.