New York City
Published

Bus hijacked in NYC, crashes into utility pole; gunman in custody: police

Gunman hijacked MTA bus in Queens borough of New York City, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A gunman hijacked a New York City MTA bus in Queens on Thursday morning before the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.

The gunman confronted the bus driver around 7 a.m. at 199th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights, police told Fox News Digital. The driver told officers that the gunman demanded that he open the door before ordering him to drive at gunpoint.

The driver had opened the back door of the bus so that passengers could escape, sources told WPIX-TV. 

Police said the driver jumped out a window of the moving bus a short time later, sending the bus crashing into the pole.

A New York City MTA bus was hijacked by a gunman in Queens on Thursday morning.

A New York City MTA bus was hijacked by a gunman in Queens on Thursday morning. (Fox News)

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Police said the gunman was taken into custody.

Police said the gunman was taken into custody. (Fox News)

Police took the gunman into custody at the scene.

The bus crashed into a utility pole after the driver jumped out a window.

The bus crashed into a utility pole after the driver jumped out a window. (Fox News)

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.