Utah
Published

Bull escapes Utah fairgrounds, charges lieutenant governor's mom and brother in parking lot

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says mom, brother suffered minor injuries after bull charged

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Bull escapes from arena at Utah fairgrounds Video

Bull escapes from arena at Utah fairgrounds

A bull escaped from the Utah County Fair rodeo in Spanish Fork on Thursday night. (Credit: Chris Henson)

A bull that escaped from a fairground in Utah last week ran loose into the parking lot and attacked the mother and brother of the state's Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, the politician announced.

Henderson announced Friday on social media that her two family members suffered minor injuries the previous night at the Utah County Fair rodeo in Spanish Fork when the bull broke out from the arena.

"Last night’s rodeo at the @UtahCounty_Fair turned ugly when a TX Longhorn got loose & went after my mom & bro in the parking lot," Henderson wrote. "Despite being chased, knocked down & stepped on (bro’s foot) they miraculously escaped w/minor injuries. They’re pretty shaken (and I’m pretty pissed)."

She replied in a second post that her mom and brother had "cuts and bruises," adding that she "can’t believe it wasn’t worse."

bull charging scarecrow

The bull bucked its rider and charged a scarecrow placed in the arena, tossing it several feet into the air. (Chris Henson)

"Imagine unexpectedly facing this animal in a dark parking lot," she wrote.

bull running in arena

Rodeo hands quickly chased down the bull after it escaped. (Chris Henson)

The moments leading up to the bull’s escape were recorded on video by an attendee.

bull escaping arena

The bull briefly escaped from the Utah County Fair rodeo in Spanish Fork on Thursday. (Chris Henson)

The bull can be seen bucking off its rider and running around the arena as rodeo clowns surround the animal. The bull charges a scarecrow and tosses it several feet into the air.

When a man on horseback attempts to rope the bull, he misses and the bull runs toward an exit gate. Another horseback rider attempts to head off the bull at the gate, but the horse inadvertently knocks the gate open, allowing the bull to charge through and leave the arena.

Craig Conover, Utah County Fair co-director, told KUTV 2News that the bull’s escape was a "complete accident" and that the rodeo workers quickly caught the animal and brought him back to the arena.

No other injuries were reported.