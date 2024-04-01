Expand / Collapse search
College

Bucknell University student's death on campus unrelated to active shooter 'hoax'

Police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on Saturday

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
The death of a student on Bucknell University's campus Saturday was unrelated to what is being described as an active shooter "hoax" on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of a Bucknell student on campus today. Together we mourn the passing of Christian Samay ’24. This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out to Christian’s family and friends," University President John C. Bravman said in a Saturday statement.

Bravman added that Samay's death was unrelated to an active shooter alert and lockdown on campus Friday.

"[T]he circumstances are not suspicious," Bravman said. "We appreciate your support and respect for the privacy of all involved."

Bucknell University sign in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

The circumstances surrounding Bucknell University student Christian Samay's death are not suspicious, the school's president said in a statement. (Education Images/Universal Images Group)

School spokesperson Mike Ferlazzo told Fox News Digital that the active shooter report "was determined to be a hoax coordinated out of Virginia, according to an investigation by State Police."

Police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house on the 70th block of University Avenue in Lewisburg, officials told WBRE/WYOU.

The university canceled classes Monday and offered counseling resources for students seeking support over the weekend in the wake of Samay's death. Students can access a Crisis Text Line any time by texting HOME to 741741.

Bucknell University student found dead

Bucknell University student Christian Samay was found dead on the 70th block of University Avenue in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, where Phi Gamma Delta is located. (Google Maps)

"I call upon all Bucknellians to support each other in this difficult time, and to keep Christian’s family in your prayers," Bravman said.

Samay's LinkedIn profile states that he was studying political science at Bucknell and participated in several investment banking internships — the latest being at M&T Bank in Baltimore last summer.

Bucknell has not released the cause of Samay's death at this time.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.