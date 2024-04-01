Bucknell University student's death on campus unrelated to active shooter 'hoax'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The death of a student on Bucknell University's campus Saturday was unrelated to what is being described as an active shooter "hoax" on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the death of a Bucknell student on campus today. Together we mourn the passing of Christian Samay ’24. This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out to Christian’s family and friends," University President John C. Bravman said in a Saturday statement.

Bravman added that Samay's death was unrelated to an active shooter alert and lockdown on campus Friday.

"[T]he circumstances are not suspicious," Bravman said. "We appreciate your support and respect for the privacy of all involved."

School spokesperson Mike Ferlazzo told Fox News Digital that the active shooter report "was determined to be a hoax coordinated out of Virginia, according to an investigation by State Police."

Police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house on the 70th block of University Avenue in Lewisburg, officials told WBRE/WYOU.

The university canceled classes Monday and offered counseling resources for students seeking support over the weekend in the wake of Samay's death. Students can access a Crisis Text Line any time by texting HOME to 741741.

"I call upon all Bucknellians to support each other in this difficult time, and to keep Christian’s family in your prayers," Bravman said.

Samay's LinkedIn profile states that he was studying political science at Bucknell and participated in several investment banking internships — the latest being at M&T Bank in Baltimore last summer.

Bucknell has not released the cause of Samay's death at this time.