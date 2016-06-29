Brother of pastor competent to stand trial in his slaying

An Ohio man charged with fatally shooting his pastor brother in a church office as Sunday services were ending has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2914ejV ) reports a Montgomery County judge made the ruling Tuesday that 68-year-old Daniel Schooler is competent for trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 31. He has pleaded not guilty.

Dayton police say the Rev. William B. Schooler was shot on Feb. 28 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, and Daniel Schooler was arrested at the church.

A grand jury indicted him on charges that include aggravated murder. He's being held on $1 million bond.

