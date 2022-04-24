Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Brooklyn fire injures eight FDNY firefighters and one civilian

The conditions of the injured were not immediately known

By Paul Best | Fox News
More than 130 firefighters were working to get control of a fire at a Brooklyn home on Sunday afternoon that left nine people injured. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in a residential are of east Brooklyn at 1:39, and the fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm at 2:00, then a 3rd alarm at 2:12. 

    More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze in east Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.  (Fire Department of New York)

    The house, pictured her in the middle, caught fire shortly before 2:00 p.m.  (Google Maps)

Eight firefighters were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, an FDNY spokesperson said. Their conditions were not immediately known. 

One civilian also suffered injuries related to the fire but refused transport. 

The fire started in the "peaked roof private dwelling" of the home, according to the FDNY. 

Firefighters were still operating at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

