Bret Baier: Trump administration will consider 'retooling' citizenship question

Bret Baier has argued that the Trump administration will continue to push for inclusion of the controversial citizenship question on the 2020 census, despite being thwarted by the Supreme Court last week.

It was ruled last month the question couldn't be added for now, but left open the possibility that additional arguments could change its mind. Civil rights groups argued that the Trump administration's reasons for including the question were merely pretextual efforts to discourage illegal immigrants from responding to the Census.

"There's a possibility of retooling it and going a different way at it," Baier said during a Tuesday appearance on "The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino."

"The administration, at the president's guidance, will try to do that," the "Special Report" host continued.

The Commerce Department has previously said that the deadline to begin the process of printing census forms was June 30, but President Trump has made clear his desire to delay census printing until the question is included.

"I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter," he tweeted on June 27, the day the decision was handed down.

The question was controversial and the subject of several lawsuits after many lawmakers argued that residents who are not living legally in the United States would simply not return the census - leading to misappropriation of resources and improper political representation.

Population counts from the Census are used to apportion House seats among the 50 states, and a new electoral map based on the Census will be in effect for the 2024 presidential election. States receive votes in the Electoral College equal to the number of members in their congressional delegation, counting both House and Senate seats.