Connecticut

Brazen Connecticut bear sneaks in cracked window, helps himself to frozen chicken

The large black bear used it's paws to open the freezer door and steal a frozen chicken

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Bear caught on camera raiding freezer, leaving with frozen chicken Video

Bear caught on camera raiding freezer, leaving with frozen chicken

A bear made itself right at home in a Barkhamsted, Connecticut, home by raiding the freezer for a snack before darting off. (Helena Houlis)

A large black bear was caught on a home surveillance camera raiding a woman's kitchen in Connecticut and snatching a frozen chicken before darting out the cracked open window.

Footage of the unlikely break-in was captured by homeowner Helena Houlis' Ring security camera and shows the black bear brazenly wandering around the first story of her home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut on Wednesday, October 11.

Bear

The large bear was seen on Ring surveillance video rummaging through the homeowner's freezer. (Helena Houlis)

The large bear is first seen in Houlis' front hallway before he follows his nose to the kitchen and proficiently opens the freezer door with his paws.

The hungry bear is seen on surveillance video rummaging around Houlis' freezer before deciding on a frozen chicken as his snack of choice. 

Seconds later, the bear jumps to the nearby cracked open window and darts off with the frozen poultry into the nearby woods.

The homeowner told Fox News Digital' that she was not home at the time of break-in and found out about after her phone notified her that someone – or something – was inside her home. 

Houlis said that the crafty bear managed to get into her home through a cracked window.

Bear

Helena Houlis said she watched the surveillance video of the bear departing her Connecticut home with a frozen chicken. (Helena Houlis)

She said that the large mammal didn't cause any damage – just a tufts fur and dog food scattered throughout her home. 

"No damage, he did however get in the bag of dog food and left trails of it all over the house, as well as a lot of fur!" Houlis told Fox News Digital.

 According to Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environment Protection (DEEP), black bears have a keen sense of smell.

"The black bear is an intelligent animal with keen senses of smell and hearing," the DEEP says on it's website. "It can detect the slightest aroma of food, which may lead the bear to campsites and near homes."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.