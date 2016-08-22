Brain Break: Bad Lip Reading Takes on Hillary and the Democrats

By now you may be able to detect that we're big fans of the lunatics at Bad Lip Reading. Their latest take on the Democratic National Conventional left us inspired and motivated ... to do what we're not sure. Watch and listen as Hillary gives a shoutout to "all the tears of my man servants," and Barack, Bernie and First Lady Michelle spout even more wonderful weird-isms.

Don't take this as a slam or endorsement of the DNC. Earlier this year, Bad Lip Reading focused its sights on Ted Cruz. As you'll see, ridiculousness is not afraid to cross the aisle.