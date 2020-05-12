Pregnant woman, boyfriend killed in New York home invasion

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were fatally shot inside their Staten Island home Monday by a convicted killer during a botched home robbery, ­sources said.

The suspect Philip Moreno, 45, allegedly stormed into the home in Arlington at about 5 p.m. and gunned down both victims in the living room, according to law-enforcement sources.

Ana Desousa, 33, who was pregnant, and her partner, Alafia Rodriguez, 46, were discovered dead on the floor by police.

Cops quickly found Moreno nearby allegedly carrying a gun and zip ties he apparently intended to use on the couple, the sources said.

A third victim, an unidentified 43-year-old woman, was also found in the living room with a gunshot wound to the back, cops said.

She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was in critical condition Monday night.



Authorities found an unharmed 2-year-old girl, believed to be the slain couple’s daughter, inside the home. The toddler was taken to the same hospital to be evaluated.

Moreno, who allegedly was carrying a 22-caliber Ruger when cops caught him, was arrested in July 1992 for the murder of ­Theodis Watson on Staten Island, sources said.

A year later, he copped to manslaughter and was jailed upstate in Sing Sing, according to the Staten Island Advance.



He was paroled in 2007, sources told The Post.

At a Monday-night press briefing, NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey said Moreno has several other gun-related convictions.

Charges against him were pending early Tuesday morning.

Corey told reporters that drugs were found at the scene.

“I can tell you that I observed narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia,” he said.

A police source said that the drugs were cocaine.

Corey also said a silencer was recovered at the scene.

Monday’s double homicide raises the total number of murders this year in the 121st Precinct to three.



